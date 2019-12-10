Noah Galvin Replaces Ari'el Stachel in 50th Anniversary Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert

Noah Galvin has stepped in to take over the title role in Manhattan Concert Productions' upcoming one-night presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Michael Arden is at the helm of the concert, scheduled for February 17, 2020 at 8:00pm at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. Galvin replaces the previously announced Ari'el Stachel, who has exited the staging due to an unforeseen conflict.

Most recently seen on stage in Broadway's Waitress, Galvin has also appeared in Alice by Heart, Dear Evan Hansen, What I Did Last Summer, Love and Information and The Burnt Part Boys, the latter of which earned him a Lortel Award nomination. His screen credits include The Real O'Neals, Co-Ed, Assassination Nation and Booksmart.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the 1970 amateur stage productions that gave Joseph its first life, the concert will feature a chorus of more than 200 singers from across the United States, a star-studded cast and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Told entirely through song with the help of a narrator, the musical follows the story of Jacob's favorite son, Joseph (Stachel), and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There’s One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."

Additional casting for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be announced at a later date.