My Best Friend's Wedding Musical Sets World Premiere in the U.K.; Alexandra Burke Will Star

Alexandra Burke in production art for "My Best Friend's Wedding The Musical" (Provided by Raw PR)

A fan-favorite '90s film is being made into a stage show. My Best Friend's Wedding The Musical, a new tuner based on the Golden Globe-nominated motion picture, will arrive in the U.K. next year. Rachel Kavanaugh will direct the production, scheduled to begin previews on September 16, 2020 and open on September 19 at Plymouth Theatre Royal ahead of a tour across the U.K. and Ireland. Alexandra Burke will star.

The story centers on fiery food critic Julianne Potter (Burke), who has always turned her nose up at romance—which is the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O'Neal. When she hears he's about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with the perfect Kimmy in the way, it's not as easy as she first thought.

The musical features a book co-written by Jonathan Harvey (Beautiful Thing) and the film's screenwriter Ronald Bass, with a score comprised of the pop hits of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Burke rose to fame in 2008 after being named winner of ITV's X Factor. Her stage roles include Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard, Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act, Svetlana in Chess and Roxie Hart in Chicago.

The film My Best Friend's Wedding premiered in 1997, headlined by Julia Roberts as Julianne Potter, Dermot Mulroney as Michael O'Neal, Cameron Diaz as Kimmy and Rupert Everett as George Downes. The movie received Golden Globe nominations as Best Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical as well as nods for Roberts and Everett; the film was Oscar-nominated for the score of James Newton Howard.

Additional casting for My Best Friend's Wedding The Musical will be announced at a later date. Till then, look back at the film's trailer below.