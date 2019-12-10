Odds & Ends: Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez & Yank! Stars to Celebrate 10th Anniversary in Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez & Yank! Stars to Celebrate 10th Anniversary in Concert

Stars of the 2010 musical Yank! will reunite in concert next year for a one-night reunion. The event will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 24, 2020, exactly 10 years to opening night of the off-Broadway production at York Theatre Company. Cast members set to participate in 7:00pm reunion concert include Tony nominee Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Nancy Anderson, Jeffry Denman, Tally Sessions and Andrew Durand, with commentary by the show's creators, brothers Joseph Zellnik (music) and David Zellnik (book and lyrics). They will be joined by guest artists who have played leading roles in Yank! productions around the world: Scott Hunter, Andy Coxon, Sarah-Louise Young, Hugo Bonemer, Conrado Helt and Naomi Price. Yank!, a love story between two men in World War II, is based on the hidden histories of gay men and women who served in the armed forces.

LaChanze & More Sing the Music of Carmel Dean in Concert

A multi-talented group of performers will come together for one night next month to perform Well-Behaved Women, a song cycle featuring the music of Carmel Dean. Schele Williams will direct the concert event, to be held at Joe's Pub on January 25 at 7:00pm. The song cycle centers on the powerful stories of groundbreaking women including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King and Malala Yousafzai told through original songs, celebrating the ways in which their bad-ass behavior helped them make history. Performers slated to sing out include LaChanze, Liz Callaway, Bonnie Milligan, Barbara Walsh, Katie Thompson, Natascia Diaz, Kuhoo Verma and Melissa Rose Hirsh.

Arena Stage Announces World Premiere Musical Based on the Life of Frederick Douglass

Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage has scheduled the world premiere production of American Prophet, a new musical chronicling the life and legacy of human rights leader Frederick Douglass. Directed and co-written by Charles Randolph-Wright and featuring new music by Grammy winner Marcus Hummon, the musical will run from July 10 through August 16, 2020 in the Kreeger Theater. "Frederick Douglass always has been the ultimate hero to me, and American Prophet is one of the most inspiring projects I have ever done at Arena," shared Randolph-Wright. "What a perfect place and a perfect time to tell this extraordinary and necessary story. How did this escaped slave become one of the most important people of the 19th century—of any century? The answer is in Douglass' own words, and Marcus Hummon and I are proud and humbled to help bring these transcendent words to the stage." Casting will be announced soon.

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy Accepting Applications for January Classes

Now's your chance to learn freestyle rap and hip-hop from the best. Applications are now being accepted for Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, a group of classes taught by members of the high-energy Freestyle Love Supreme, currently receiving a hit Broadway-premiere run. The popular improv company, which has been playing to sold-out audiences since 2003 and is now at the Booth Theatre, has transformed its unique blend of improvisation, storytelling and hip-hop into hands-on classes, which include several Foundations of Freestyle classes. Topics will include beatboxing, improv skills, word flow and speaking truthfully through music. For more information on the Freestyle Love Academy, click here.

P.S. The six weeks of Red Bucket fundraising earned a remarkable $5,631,888 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.