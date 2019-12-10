Sponsored
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band Starring Courtney Reed & More

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 10, 2019
Courtney Reed
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tickets are now on sale for the New York premiere of Lauren Yee's play with music Cambodian Rock Band. The production of off-Broadway's Signature Theatre, directed by Chay Yew, will begin previews on February 4, 2020 and officially open on February 24 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Francis Jue & Joe Ngo

Cambodian Rock Band tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning back to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years as his daughter prepares to help prosecute one of the most infamous war criminals.

The cast will include Courtney Reed as Neary/Sothea, Francis Jue as Duch, Joe Ngo as Chum, Abraham Kim as Rom, Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng and newcomer Jane Lui as Pou.

The production will feature scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, projection design by Luke Norby and music supervision by Matt MacNelly.

Cambodian Rock Band will play a limited engagement through March 8, 2020.

Cambodian Rock Band

A darkly funny and electric play with music.
