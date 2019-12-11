Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Phantom of the Opera Star Ben Crawford Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 11, 2019
Ben Crawford in "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind look inside Broadway's longest-running musical, The Phantom of the Opera. The hit show's strong-voiced title star Ben Crawford has signed on to lead Broadway.com's new vlog, "Face Off," starting on December 17.

Ben Crawford
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The vlog will follow Crawford backstage and on stage at the Majestic Theatre, where the iconic musical has been playing since 1988. Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, he composes operas for a gorgeous young soprano star-to-be.

In addition to his turn in Phantom, Crawford has been seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On the Twentieth Century, Big Fish, Shrek The Musical and Les Misérables. He has also appeared in regional productions of Evita, 110 in the Shade, South Pacific, Oklahoma! and Titanic.

Tune in and watch Crawford take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the legendary musical that has been thrilling audiences for decades. "Face Off" will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

The Phantom of the Opera

The timeless story, the unforgettable score, and the longest-running show in Broadway history.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Little Shop of Horrors, with Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard & Christian Borle, to Receive Cast Album
  2. Catherine Brunell Joins Mean Girls, Replaces Company-Bound Jennifer Simard
  3. Beetlejuice Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date; National Tour to Launch in Fall 2021
  4. Chicago Icons Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth and Bianca Marroquín to Judge The Search for Roxie
  5. Public Theater Announces Complete Casting for World Premiere Coal Country

Star Files

Ben Crawford
Back to Top
Newsletters