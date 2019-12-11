The Phantom of the Opera Star Ben Crawford Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind look inside Broadway's longest-running musical, The Phantom of the Opera. The hit show's strong-voiced title star Ben Crawford has signed on to lead Broadway.com's new vlog, "Face Off," starting on December 17.

Ben Crawford

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The vlog will follow Crawford backstage and on stage at the Majestic Theatre, where the iconic musical has been playing since 1988. Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, he composes operas for a gorgeous young soprano star-to-be.

In addition to his turn in Phantom, Crawford has been seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On the Twentieth Century, Big Fish, Shrek The Musical and Les Misérables. He has also appeared in regional productions of Evita, 110 in the Shade, South Pacific, Oklahoma! and Titanic.

Tune in and watch Crawford take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the legendary musical that has been thrilling audiences for decades. "Face Off" will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.