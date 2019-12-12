See Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Cast of In the Heights Celebrate Trailer Release

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In The Heights headed uptown with director Jon M. Chu on December 11 for the release of the movie musical’s trailer. Anthony Ramos, who plays Miranda's original stage role of Usnavi in the film, was on hand along with Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, and Melissa Barrera at 809 Restaurant & Lounge. It was the first time any audience members saw the trailer (as well as the "wrap reel" with bloopers from the filming). We can't wait until lights are up in Washington Heights. See more photos from the launch party.

Lin-Manuel Miranda at the party in Washington Heights.

Anthony Ramos, who plays Usnavi in the film, at the trailer launch party.