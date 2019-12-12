Original Annie Cast Members to Remember Martin Charnin with Live Concert of 1977 Christmas TV Special

Original cast members of Broadway's Annie will come together on stage next week for a one-night concert staging of the 1977 TV special The Annie Christmas Show. The 9:30pm event, scheduled for December 16 at The Cutting Room, will pay tribute to Annie co-creator Martin Charnin, who passed away in July at the age of 84. All proceeds of the concert will benefit the Actors Fund.

The now iconic 1977 TV event featured Little Orphan Annie and her pals seeking a way to have their Christmas party in a posh Broadway theater. The special was written by Annie co-creator Thomas Meehan and directed by Charnin.

Stars set to participate in the concert include Charnin's wife, Shelly Burch, along with Annie original cast members Diana Barrows, Danielle Brisebois, Edie Cowan, Sandy Faison, Robyn Finn-Moosey, Robert Fitch, Donna Graham, James Hosbein, Mary Jane Houdina, Randall Phillips and Penny Worth.

Also taking part will be Diane J. Findlay, Nick Corley, John Charles Kelly, Emily Elizabeth Cobb, Bridgette Graham (daughter of original cast member Donna Graham), Elizabeth Inghram, Ron Spivak, Sophia Tzougros and Charnin's daughter, Sasha Charnin Morrison, who appeared in the 1977 TV special along with the Broadway cast.

Walter Willison will host and direct the event, which will feature choreography by Mary Jane Houdina, music direction by Steve Webber and music supervision by Keith Levenson.

Gear up for the benefit with a look back at the 1977 TV special below.