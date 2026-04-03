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First Look at Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway With André De Shields and Ballroom-Inspired Twist

New photos reveal the cast on stage in the reimagined Cats, opening April 7 at the Broadhurst Theatre

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 3, 2026
The cast of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Cats: The Jellicle Ball releases new production photos ahead of its April 7 Broadway opening at the Broadhurst Theatre, offering a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats
  • Directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, the revival blends classic musical theater with Ballroom culture
  • The cast features Tony winner André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy alongside Ken Ard, Sydney James Harcourt, Junior LaBeija, "Tempress" Chasity Moore and a diverse ensemble blending Broadway performers and Ballroom icons

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical, has released new production photos ahead of its April 7 opening night at the Broadhurst Theatre. Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch direct, with choreography by the legendary Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

The litter includes Tony winner André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy, original Cats Broadway cast member Ken Ard as DJ Griddlebone, Kya Azeen as Etcetera, Bryson Battle as Jellylorum, Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie, Baby Byrne as Victoria, Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger, Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer, Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap, Leiomy as Macavity, Junior LaBeija as Gus The Theatre Cat, Robert "Silk" Mason as Magical Mister Mistoffelees, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Primo Thee Ballerino as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones, Bebe Nicole Simpson as Demeter, Emma Sofia as Cassandra and Skimbleshanks, Garnet Williams as Bombalurina and Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub. Sherrod T. Brown, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West and Donté Nadir Wilder round out the Jellicle crew. 

Check out the picture purr-fect highlights and browse the full gallery below.

André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy in Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Junior LaBeija as Gus The Theatre Cat and Bryson Battle as Jellylorum in Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Ken Ard as DJ Griddlebone in Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
“Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella in Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Robert “Silk” Mason as Magical Mister Mistoffelees in Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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Star Files

Leiomy

Ken Ard

Kya Azeen

Primo Thee Ballerino

Bryson Battle

Jonathan Burke

Baby Byrne

André De Shields

Sydney James Harcourt

Dava Huesca

Dudney Joseph Jr.

Junior LaBeija

Robert "Silk" Mason

"Tempress" Chasity Moore

Xavier Reyes

Nora Schell

Bebe Nicole Simpson

Emma Sofia

Garnet Williams

Teddy Wilson Jr.
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