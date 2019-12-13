Hadestown Celebrates Vinyl Album Release with a Signing Party

Hadestown celebrated the vinyl release of its Grammy-nominated cast album with an event on December 12 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The cast and creatives were on hand to mingle with fans and sign copies of the album, as well as sing original holiday carols. Show creators—composer-lyricist Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin—were present, as well as the cast, including Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, and 2019 Tony winner André De Shields. Hadestown is a retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus (played by Carney) and Eurydice (Noblezada), with a bluegrass score and a contemporary edge. See photos from the event below.

The "Hadestown" cast sings an original holiday carol for attendees.

Composer-lyricist Anaïs Mitchell, director Rachel Chavkin and star Reeve Carney are feeling the joy.