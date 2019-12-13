Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Hadestown Celebrates Vinyl Album Release with a Signing Party

Photos
by Diep Tran • Dec 13, 2019
Amber Gray, André De Shields and Eva Noblezada
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Hadestown celebrated the vinyl release of its Grammy-nominated cast album with an event on December 12 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The cast and creatives were on hand to mingle with fans and sign copies of the album, as well as sing original holiday carols. Show creators—composer-lyricist Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin—were present, as well as the cast, including Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, and 2019 Tony winner André De ShieldsHadestown is a retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus (played by Carney) and Eurydice (Noblezada), with a bluegrass score and a contemporary edge. See photos from the event below.

The "Hadestown" cast sings an original holiday carol for attendees.
Composer-lyricist Anaïs Mitchell, director Rachel Chavkin and star Reeve Carney are feeling the joy.
Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page greet fans.

Hadestown

The celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. In the Heights Movie Releases First Trailer, and We're Glued to Our Screens
  2. Who Will Be the 2019 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Will Attend Harvard University in Fall 2020
  4. See the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform Alanis Morissette's 'You Learn'
  5. We Partied With the In the Heights Cast and Learned New Details About the Upcoming Movie

Star Files

Reeve Carney
Amber Gray
Eva Noblezada
Patrick Page
André De Shields
Back to Top
Newsletters