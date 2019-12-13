Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Will Attend Harvard University in Fall 2020

From blue stripes to crimson! Andrew Barth Feldman, the 17-year-old breakout star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, announced today that he'll be enrolling as a freshman at Harvard University next fall.

"It's the huge cherry on top of the already ginormous proverbial dreams-coming-true ice cream sundae," Feldman told Broadway.com. "I don't really have the words to say how thankful and ecstatic I am, but I'm just so looking forward to this next chapter."

Currently a student at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, NY, Feldman made his Broadway debut at age 16 as the conflicted title character of Dear Evan Hansen on January 20, 2019. His first main-stem gig followed a triumph at the 2018 Jimmy Awards as Best Performance by an Actor. A co-author of the Star Wars parody musical SW: A New(sical) Hope and a former Broadway.com vlogger, Feldman is currently among the nominees for Broadway.com's Star of the Year.

Feldman will conclude his celebrated yearlong run in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen on January 26, 2020; he will be succeeded by Jordan Fisher.

The Broadway.com team sends wonderful wishes to Feldman on his next big bow!