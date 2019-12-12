Who Will Be the 2019 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!

It's time to start celebrating the end of the year (and the decade), so there's no better time than now to look back at all the incredible performances that graced the Broadway stage. It's your turn to join in on the fun by selecting Broadway.com’s 2019 Star of the Year! We've chosen 10 nominees that epitomize what it means to be a Broadway star, both on stage and off. Now, picking the winner is up to you. Voting ends on Sunday, December 15 at 11:59PM, so get cracking. Vote here!

Alex Brightman

Two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman has been haunting the Winter Garden Theatre as the titular demon Beetlejuice and is making audiences scream his name three times. Not only is Brightman starring in the fan-favorite musical that is breaking box office records, but he's also bringing awareness to the importance of vocal health. Eight times a week, Brightman is belting in that gravelly Beetlejuice voice, which has resulted in his advocacy about safe technique.

Reeve Carney

Reeve Carney has been melting hearts in Hadestown since its run in Canada in 2017 and appeared in the West End stage before bringing the Anaïs Mitchell musical to Broadway. Carney, who helps lead the cast as young poet Orpheus, impressively sings in 22 of the show's 40 songs while also playing the guitar. In addition to going to hell eight times a week, Carney also took his talents outside of the Walter Kerr Theatre and took up residency at Green Room 42, where he belted out original music as well as odes to his favorite artists.

Andrew Barth Feldman

Seven months after reigning at the 2018 Jimmy Awards, Andrew Barth Feldman was donning the blue polo for the first time as the leading player in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, becoming the youngest actor to take on the Tony-winning role. When he's not making audiences cry at the Music Box Theatre, Feldman attends school with an in-home teacher, collects Disney memorabilia and plays video games. Broadway.com viewers even got an inside look into the actor's life through his vlog, Behind the Stripes.

Santino Fontana

Two-time Tony nominee Santino Fontana became a Tony winner this season thanks to his star turn in Tootsie. Fontana, who is no stranger to extravagant costumes, got to stun audiences in a red sequined dress and heels as he split his time on stage as both Dorothy Michaels and Michael Dorsey. While winning a Tony is a significant moment in someone's life, Fontana got something even sweeter by becoming a father for the first time a few months later.

Eva Noblezada

Two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada treks to hell and back again every night in Hadestown, and she brought Broadway.com backstage at the Walter Kerr with her as a vlogger for the second time with Hey, Little Songbird. Known for never shying away from tough conversations, Noblezada brought an extra dose of reality to this season with her vulnerability and activism about mental health and used her platform for advocacy and encouragement. She also appeared in the award-winning film Yellow Rose opposite Lea Salonga.

Karen Olivo

Tony winner Karen Olivo is living out the epitome of the sparkling diamond as Satine in Moulin Rouge! and doing it with grace. Having originated the role for the world premiere at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, Olivo is back center stage singing some of the most iconic pop songs of the decade. After vowing she'll "never be on Broadway again," we're more than happy that Olivo decided to return right where she belongs—in the spotlight.

Jeremy Pope

After making his Broadway debut leading the cast of Choir Boy, a show he has been with since its run at New York City Center in 2013, Jeremy Pope eventually left the twice-extended production to begin performances as Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud and went on to became a member of the elite few who have earned two acting Tony nominations in one year. Now, Pope is preparing to appear and executive produce Ryan Murphy's Hollywood for Netflix.

Ali Stroker

Ali Stroker has been wowing audiences as Ado Annie in the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! Earning a Tony for her lively take on the role also helped Stroker go down in history as the first person who uses a wheelchair to win the award. This honor comes four years after she made her barrier-breaking Broadway debut in Deaf West's Spring Awakening. Whatever show she's in, she's a highlight, both for her radiant presence and her advocacy work for the disabled community.

Aaron Tveit

It's been eight years since Aaron Tveit last appeared on a Broadway stage, when he originated the role of Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can. Now, he's back on the boards in Moulin Rouge! as Christian, the young artist in search of true love. Despite taking over a role originally created by Ewan McGregor on screen, Tveit was able to take the role, and the pop song-heavy score, and make it all his own.

Adrienne Warren

Tony nominee Adrienne Warren is commanding audiences at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre nightly by bringing rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner to life in Tina. She tells the story of Turner from her teenage years to adulthood, which means she's on stage for almost every scene (and sings 90 percent of the songs on stage). Warren so fully embodies Turner, from her voice to her eye-popping choreography, that by the end of show, you know you're in the presence of a legend.

