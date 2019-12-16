Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Solea Pfeiffer & Emmy Raver-Lampman to Star in Robert O'Hara-Helmed Gun & Powder Musical at D.C.'s Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 16, 2019
Solea Pfeiffer & Emmy Raver-Lampman
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com | Provided by Rubenstein PR)

Casting is here for the new musical Gun & Powder, set to make its world premiere at Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre next year. The previously announced world premiere, directed by Slave Play helmer Robert O'Hara, will run from January 28 through February 23, 2020.

Leading the cast will be Solea Pfeiffer (Evita, Hamilton) and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy, Hamilton) portraying the real-life Clarke sisters, Mary and Martha (based on librettist/lyricist Angelina Chéri's great-great aunts), African-American twins who passed themselves off as white to help settle their mother's share cropper debts. Featuring music by Ross Baum, the new musical follows the path of the sisters as they fall in love with two very different men.

Donald Webber Jr. & Dan Tracy

Rounding out the principal cast will be Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton) as Elijah, Dan Tracy (Waitress) as Jesse and Marva Hicks (Motown The Musical) as Tallulah Clarke.

The cast will also include Yvette Monique Clark, Wyn Delano, Christian Douglas, Amber Lenell Jones, Rayshun LaMarr, Kevin McAllister, Da'Von T. Moody, Crystal Mosser, Awa Sal Secka, Eleanor Todd, Kanysha Williams, Alex De Bard, Calvin Malone, Adelina Mitchell, Kylie Clare Smith and Greg Watkins.

Gun & Powder will feature music direction by Darryl Ivey and choreography by Byron Easley, with scenic design by Jason Sherwood, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, costume design by Dede Ayite, sound design by Ryan Hickey, projection design by Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson, orchestrations by John Clancy and electronic music design/additional orchestrations by Scott Wasserman.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Will Attend Harvard University in Fall 2020
  2. In the Heights Movie Releases First Trailer, and We're Glued to Our Screens
  3. See the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform Alanis Morissette's 'You Learn'
  4. We Partied With the In the Heights Cast and Learned New Details About the Upcoming Movie
  5. Beetlejuice Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date; National Tour to Launch in Fall 2021
Back to Top
Newsletters