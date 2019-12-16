Solea Pfeiffer & Emmy Raver-Lampman to Star in Robert O'Hara-Helmed Gun & Powder Musical at D.C.'s Signature

Casting is here for the new musical Gun & Powder, set to make its world premiere at Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre next year. The previously announced world premiere, directed by Slave Play helmer Robert O'Hara, will run from January 28 through February 23, 2020.

Leading the cast will be Solea Pfeiffer (Evita, Hamilton) and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy, Hamilton) portraying the real-life Clarke sisters, Mary and Martha (based on librettist/lyricist Angelina Chéri's great-great aunts), African-American twins who passed themselves off as white to help settle their mother's share cropper debts. Featuring music by Ross Baum, the new musical follows the path of the sisters as they fall in love with two very different men.

Donald Webber Jr. & Dan Tracy

Rounding out the principal cast will be Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton) as Elijah, Dan Tracy (Waitress) as Jesse and Marva Hicks (Motown The Musical) as Tallulah Clarke.

The cast will also include Yvette Monique Clark, Wyn Delano, Christian Douglas, Amber Lenell Jones, Rayshun LaMarr, Kevin McAllister, Da'Von T. Moody, Crystal Mosser, Awa Sal Secka, Eleanor Todd, Kanysha Williams, Alex De Bard, Calvin Malone, Adelina Mitchell, Kylie Clare Smith and Greg Watkins.

Gun & Powder will feature music direction by Darryl Ivey and choreography by Byron Easley, with scenic design by Jason Sherwood, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, costume design by Dede Ayite, sound design by Ryan Hickey, projection design by Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson, orchestrations by John Clancy and electronic music design/additional orchestrations by Scott Wasserman.