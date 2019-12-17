Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Will Launch a National Tour in the 2020-21 Season

News
by Ryan Gilbert • Dec 17, 2019
Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
(Photo by Jeremy Daniel)

It's going to be a killer quest! Following the conclusion of its limited engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to the road for a national touring production in the 2020-21 season. The Lightning Thief opened at the Longacre Theatre on October 16, following a 32-city North American tour earlier this year. The production will play its final Broadway performance on January 5, 2020. Cities, exact dates and casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

The show’s Broadway cast includes Chris McCarrell, Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes. The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, direction by Stephen Brackett and choreography by Patrick McCollum.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hear Jennifer Hudson's Thrilling Rendition of 'Memory' from Cats
  2. Shoba Narayan Joins Wicked as Nessarose
  3. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Will Attend Harvard University in Fall 2020
  4. Solea Pfeiffer & Emmy Raver-Lampman to Star in Robert O'Hara-Helmed Gun & Powder Musical at D.C.'s Signature
  5. In the Heights Movie Releases First Trailer, and We're Glued to Our Screens
Back to Top
Newsletters