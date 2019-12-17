Public Theater Announces Casting for The Vagrant Trilogy

Casting is complete for The Vagrant Trilogy, a new play by Mona Mansour set to make its New York premiere at off-Broadway's Public Theater next spring. The previously announced production, directed by Mark Wing-Davey, will begin previews on March 17, 2020 and officially open on April 1.

The ensemble cast will include Nadine Malouf (A Bright Room Called Day), Tala Ashe (The Profane), Ramsey Faragallah (The Profane), Osh Ghanimah (The Road to Jericho), Rudy Roushdi (The Enemy Within) and Hadi Tabbal (The Brave).

Set in 1967, the first play in The Vagrant Trilogy follows Adham, a Palestinian Wordsworth scholar who goes to London with his new wife to deliver a lecture. When war breaks out at home, he must decide in an instant what to do—a choice that will affect the rest of his life.

The Vagrant Trilogy will feature scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, and video design by Greg Emetaz.

The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through April 26.