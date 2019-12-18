Sebastian Barry's On Blueberry Hill, Starring Niall Buggy & David Ganly, Will Transfer to the West End

Following successful runs in Dublin and off-Broadway, Sebastian Barry's new play On Blueberry Hill will move to London's West End in 2020. Jim Culleton will repeat his work as director for the transfer, set to begin previews on March 5 and officially open on March 11 at Trafalgar Studios. Original stars Niall Buggy and David Ganly will reprise their performances.

On Blueberry Hill follows best of friends and worst of enemies Christy (Buggy) and PJ (Ganly), who are destined to share their lives for 20 years. As the two men reflect on the hope and torment of life outside—they slowly uncover the events that have led them to their world with explosive, bittersweet consequences.

The production will feature scenic design by Sabine Dargent, lighting design by Mark Galione, sound design and original music by Denis Clohessy.

On Blueberry Hill is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 2, 2020.