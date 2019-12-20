Mean Girls to Welcome Cameron Dallas for Four-Week Run as Aaron Samuels

Cameron Dallas is headed to the stage in a fetch Broadway hit. The musician and popular social media presence will step into the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls next month for a four-week engagement as Aaron Samuels. Dallas will begin his run on January 14, 2020, filling in for original cast member Kyle Selig while he takes a leave of absence. Mean Girls will mark Dallas' Broadway debut.

Dallas gained attention through his use of Vine, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, where his combined followers number 40 million. He has appeared in fashion campaigns for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabanna and Carolina Herrera, and in 2016, he produced and starred in the Netflix documentary series Chasing Cameron. In 2018, Dallas released his first single with Columbia Records, Why Haven't I Met You?

With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.