Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Mean Girls to Welcome Cameron Dallas for Four-Week Run as Aaron Samuels

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 20, 2019
Cameron Dallas
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cameron Dallas is headed to the stage in a fetch Broadway hit. The musician and popular social media presence will step into the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls next month for a four-week engagement as Aaron Samuels. Dallas will begin his run on January 14, 2020, filling in for original cast member Kyle Selig while he takes a leave of absence. Mean Girls will mark Dallas' Broadway debut.

Dallas gained attention through his use of Vine, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, where his combined followers number 40 million. He has appeared in fashion campaigns for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabanna and Carolina Herrera, and in 2016, he produced and starred in the Netflix documentary series Chasing Cameron. In 2018, Dallas released his first single with Columbia Records, Why Haven't I Met You?

With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Alex Brightman Is the 2019 Broadway.com Star of the Year! Here’s Why We’re Saying His Name Three Times
  2. Mean Girls to Welcome Cameron Dallas for Four-Week Run as Aaron Samuels
  3. Daniel Fish, Director of Unconventional Tony-Winning Oklahoma!, Selects The Most Happy Fella as His Next Project
  4. Watch the Stars of Ain't Too Proud Perform 'My Girl' on the Subway
  5. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Anointed Arendelle Royalty While Checking Out Disney's Frozen Tour

Star Files

Cameron Dallas
Kyle Selig
Back to Top
Newsletters