Casting Set for World Premiere 72 Miles to Go... at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting for Hilary Bettis' new play 72 Miles to Go... Jo Bonney will direct the previously announced drama, set to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre next year. Previews will begin on February 13 ahead of an opening night set for March 10.

The cast will include Maria Elena Ramirez (Mary Page Marlowe) as Anita, Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal) as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillen (Judgment of Fools) as Eva, Bobby Moreno (Mankind) as Christian and Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Billy.

72 Miles to Go... follows a splintered family over 10 years of strength, struggle and love as they face the profoundly personal drama of immigration.

The production will feature scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

72 Miles to Go... is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 3, 2020.