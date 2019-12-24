Ivo van Hove-Directed West Side Story Delays Opening

Something's coming a little later than expected! The eagerly anticipated new main-stem staging of West Side Story has changed its opening night due to leading man Isaac Powell facing a knee injury; Powell's standby Jordan Dobson will play Tony while he recovers from the injury. The Ivo van Hove-directed production, which began performance on December 10, will now open on February 20, a delay from its original opening date of February 6.

Ivo van Hove & Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker

(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com | Hugo Glendinning)



Featuring all-new movement by internationally acclaimed choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, this production of West Side Story marks the first time ever in the United States that the musical has not included the original work of Jerome Robbins. The production features a cast comprising a record-breaking 32 Broadway debuts.



Billed as a modern-day Romeo & Juliet, West Side Story follows two gangs who battle to control their turf on New York's Upper West Side. The situation gets complicated when one gang member falls for a rival's sister. The classic musical is penned by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.



Leading the West Side Story company are Powell as Tony, Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Yesenia Ayala as Anita and Ben Cook as Riff.



The principal cast also features Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand and Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank, with Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action and Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys.



The ensemble includes Alexa De Barr, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Gino Cosculluela, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman and Kevin Zambrano.



West Side Story features lighting and scenic design by Jan Versweyveld, with costume design by An d'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Luke Halls and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Alexander Gemignani will serve as music supervisor/musical director.