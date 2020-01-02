Watch Alanis Morissette Join Jagged Little Pill's Lauren Patten for a Rockin' New Year's Eve Performance

Alanis Morissette and the cast of "Jagged Little Pill" (Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

You oughta know that Broadway celebrated New Year's Eve with an electric appearance from the cast of Jagged Little Pill, the jukebox musical sourced from Alanis Morissette's 1995 album of the same name. Morissette, who developed the musical with writer Diablo Cody and director Diane Paulus, joined rising star Lauren Patten for a performance of "You Oughta Know," her rousing 11-o'clock number that brings audiences to their feet nightly, on Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Watch the pair bring down Times Square and rock out with New Year's Eve revelers below.