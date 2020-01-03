Sponsored
Batter Up! Get a First Look at Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams in Take Me Out

by Michael Appler • Jan 3, 2020
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
(Photo: Catherine Wessel)

No Bronx cheers here. The first cast photo has been released for the upcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning play, Take Me Out. Jesse Williams makes his Broadway debut in the revival, starring as Darren Lemming, a major league center fielder who comes out of the closet during a championship season. The play explores the obstacles of being a gay man of color in professional sports. The cast also includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams, who is also making his Broadway debut. Scott Ellis is directing the revival. Take Me Out will begin previews at the Helen Hayes Theatre on April 2 with an official opening date of April 23. Check out the stars posing in uniform above!

