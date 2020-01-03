New Play About Nancy Pelosi to Debut in Chicago

A new stage play about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will make its world premiere later this month at Chicago's Victory Gardens Theater. Bill McMahon penned the new work, titled The Adult in the Room, scheduled to begin previews on January 22 and officially open on January 26. Heather Arnson and Conor Bagley will co-direct the production, set to star Orlagh Cassidy as Pelosi.

Orlagh Cassidy

(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The play recounts Pelosi's personal and political journey while trying to balance the forces of extreme left and extreme right, using all of her power and talents to preserve that rarest of rare birds in D.C. of this moment: consensus. That is, until her brand of consensus fades into the rear-view mirror.

Orlagh Cassidy has previously appeared on stage in Broadway productions of Our Country's Good, Garden District, Present Laughter and God of Carnage. She has been seen off-Broadway in Bright Ideas, The Field, Aristocrats, Dancing at Lughnasa, When We Were Young and Unafraid, The Ruins of Civilization and Hamlet.

The Adult in the Room is scheduled to play a three-week limited engagement through February 15.