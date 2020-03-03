Watch Rachel Tucker Get Ready for Take Off in Come From Away with Episode One of Back in the Sky

"I’m very excited; it’s my third day in New York,” said Rachel Tucker in the first episode of her vlog, Back in the Sky. “Jet lag is still very much playing its part.” Tucker has just flown in from London and she is getting ready to play pilot Beverley Bass in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Come From Away; she received on Olivier Award nomination for playing the role on the West End. In the first episode, Tucker refreshes herself on the choreography and songs, ahead of her first performance in Come From Away on March 3. She also does a mini exit interview with the outgoing Beverly, Becky Gulsvig. Plus, a cameo from Come From Away company dog Teddy. “Big shoutout for [original star] Jenn Colella, I went on her vlog last night and was massively inspired," said Tucker. "Huge shoes to fill when it comes to vlogging.” Watch Tucker's vlog below and take these GIFs with you.

Words to live by

The real MVP of Come From Away

Watch episode one below.