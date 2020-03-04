Good Night, and Good Luck Stage Play Sets World Premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf; Ian Barford to Star

A new theatrical take on the 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck will take the stage of Steppenwolf Theatre Company during its 2020-2021 season. Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, helmer of The Minutes, will direct the production, set to run from October 22 through December 20, 2020 at the Chicago theater. Minutes player and fellow Steppenwolf ensemble member Ian Barford will lead the cast.

Ian Barford

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Adapted by Matt Charman from George Clooney​ and ​Grant Heslov's Oscar-nominated screenplay, Good Night, and Good Luck is set in 1953 Washington, D.C. as Senator Joseph McCarthy wages his ruthless campaign against all those he deems "Un-American." Public trust in the institutions of government is in perilous decline and a panicked gloom grips the nation. All that stands in the way of the continued disintegration of the American body politic is Edward R. Murrow (Barford), his room of intrepid journalists and one black-and-white newscast destined to change the course of the country's civic life.

Joining Barford in the cast will be Emmy nominee William Petersen as William S. Paley, Alana Arenas as Annie Lee Moss, Audrey Francis as Shirley Lubowitz, Tom Irwin as Fred Friendly, Jordan Brodess as Joe Wershba, Keith Gallagher as Palmer Williams and Joey Slotnick as Don Hollenbeck.

The Steppenwolf season will also include Tarell Alvin McCraney's Tony-nominated Choir Boy directed by Slave Play's Robert O'Hara (and featuring Austin Pendleton reprising his Broadway performance), Bess Wohl's Barcelona, Vichet Chum's world premiere Bald Sisters, Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Last Night and the Night Before ​and Yasen Peyankov's new translation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull.

Gear up for Steppenwolf's new season with a look back at the trailer for Good Night, and Good Luck below.