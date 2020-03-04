1984 Stage Adaptor Robert Icke Will Tackle Another George Orwell Classic, Animal Farm; U.K. Tour to Launch in 2022

Writer and director Robert Icke, whose stage adaptation of George Orwell's 1984 earned acclaim on Broadway and in London, will next lend his talents to a new theatrical take on Orwell's novel Animal Farm. Icke will serve as the play's adaptor and director, with Tony winner Bunny Christie on board as designer and Toby Olié as puppeteer. A U.K. tour will kick off in 2022.

"I'm thrilled to be working on another of Orwell's seminal classics," said Icke in a statement. "I could not be more excited to bring this important and timely story to a broad and diverse audience across the U.K., and work alongside two of the industry's most talented artists, Bunny and Toby."

First published in 1945, Orwell's biting political novel tells the story of the uprising of the animals of Manor Farm against their human, Farmer Jones, in the hope of creating a society where animals can be equal, free and happy.

Further information about the stage production and the full 2022 tour schedule will be announced at a later time.