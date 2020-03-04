See Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth & Norm Lewis at the Broadway Inspirational Voices Gala

The stars were singing out on March 2, as they gathered to celebrate the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir at its annual gala and live auction at the Edison Ballroom. Among those in attendence were Tony winners Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, André de Shields, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phylicia Rashad and Kristin Chenoweth. The honoree of the night was Disney Theatrical Productions for their commitment to diversity and inclusion; Disney Theatrical's president Thomas Schumacher was there to accept the Inspiration Award. See photos from the red carpet and the gala concert below.

Broadway Inspirational Voices' board vice-chair Cynthia Vance, founder Michael McElroy, board chair Schele Williams and Disney Theatricals' Thomas Schumacher. (Photo: Valerie Terranova)

Phylicia Rashad and her guest. (Photo: Valerie Terranova)

Norm Lewis and Renee Elise Goldsberry introduce a performance (Photo: SubUrban photography)