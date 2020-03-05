Initial Casting Announced for U.K. Premiere of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men

London's Southwark Playhouse has announced the first round of casting for its upcoming staging of Young Jean Lee's drama Straight White Men. Steven Kunis will direct the U.K. premiere production, slated to begin previews on May 27 and officially open on June 2 for a limited run through June 20.

The cast will include Charlie Condou (Coronation Street) as Matt, with Kim Tatum (Closets The Musical) and Kamari Romeo (Summer in London) as the People in Charge.

Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed has gathered his three adult sons, Matt (Condou), Drew and Jake, to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.

The production will feature scenic and costume design by Suzu Sakai and lighting design by Jose Tevar. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Straight White Men made its New York premiere at off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2014. A main-stem production played the Helen Hayes Theatre in 2018, marking the first time a play by an Asian-American female playwright had been produced on Broadway.