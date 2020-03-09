Helloooo! Mrs. Doubtfire Musical, Starring Rob McClure & Jenn Gambatese, Arrives on Broadway

The Broadway premiere staging of Mrs. Doubtfire begins previews on March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The new musical based on the Golden Globe-winning 1993 comedy flick will officially open on April 5. Tony nominee Rob McClure and Jenn Gambatese headline the production in the roles made famous on-screen by Robin Williams and Sally Field.

Mrs. Doubtfire follows the journey of a struggling actor (McClure) who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. He decides to disguise himself as a matronly Scottish woman and takes a job as their nanny, in the home of his ex-wife (Gambatese).

Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Tony-nominated Something Rotten! creators John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks directs and Lorin Latarro choreographs the production, which features music supervision by Ethan Popp.

Rounding out the principal cast are two-time Tony nominee Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.

The ensemble features Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, Maria Dalanno, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg and sound design by Brian Ronan.