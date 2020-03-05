Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

She's Beat! The Six Cast Talk Show Hair and Makeup in Episode 6 of the Yas, Queen! Vlog

Features
by Michael Appler • Mar 5, 2020
Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Jamie Amadio and Samantha Pauly
(Graphic by Ryan Casey)

This week, Abby Mueller took a break from filming her vlog, Yas, Queen!, and handed the camera off to fellow Six cast members Andrea Macasaet, Samantha Pauly and Brittney Mack. Pauly gave viewers a make-up tutorial fit for a queen. Macasaet, who revised her wig after it began to damage her hair, talked about the importance of working closely with wardrobe to ensure proper hair health. Mack then talked to viewers about a burgeoning movement on Broadway to embrace natural hair styles for black actors, which is why she doesn't wear a wig during the show. "The most important part of this movement is embracing yourself, your culture, your heritage, and your ancestry, and one of the big things in black culture is your hair," said Mack. "One of things I love about being a part of this show is that I get to wear my own hair out and exposed on the stage." Watch the episode below, and don't forget to take these gifs with you.

How to properly apply highlighter. 

How to take care of natural hair.

Watch the full vlog below!

View Comments

Related Shows

Six

from $79.00

Star Files

Andrea Macasaet

Brittney Mack

Abby Mueller

Samantha Pauly
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jared Goldsmith Has Performed in Dear Evan Hansen Over 500 Times, and He's Not Tired of It
  2. Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Casts Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Emily Skinner & More
  3. Len Cariou to Be Joined by David Lansbury in Harry Townsend's Last Stand
  4. New Musical from The Roots' Tarik Trotter Sets World Premiere; Brandon Victor Dixon, Jennifer Damiano & More to Co-Star
  5. How Conor McPherson Captures the Spirit of Bob Dylan in Girl From the North Country
Back to Top
Newsletters