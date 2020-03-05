She's Beat! The Six Cast Talk Show Hair and Makeup in Episode 6 of the Yas, Queen! Vlog

This week, Abby Mueller took a break from filming her vlog, Yas, Queen!, and handed the camera off to fellow Six cast members Andrea Macasaet, Samantha Pauly and Brittney Mack. Pauly gave viewers a make-up tutorial fit for a queen. Macasaet, who revised her wig after it began to damage her hair, talked about the importance of working closely with wardrobe to ensure proper hair health. Mack then talked to viewers about a burgeoning movement on Broadway to embrace natural hair styles for black actors, which is why she doesn't wear a wig during the show. "The most important part of this movement is embracing yourself, your culture, your heritage, and your ancestry, and one of the big things in black culture is your hair," said Mack. "One of things I love about being a part of this show is that I get to wear my own hair out and exposed on the stage." Watch the episode below, and don't forget to take these gifs with you.

How to properly apply highlighter.

How to take care of natural hair.

Watch the full vlog below!