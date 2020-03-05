Sponsored
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Musical Pushes Back Start Date in London

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 5, 2020
Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced that the world premiere of his new Cinderella musical will now begin performances at The West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre on October 9; the musical was originally scheduled to start on August 28. Opening night is now planned for October 28.

"The show will go on sale next week as planned, but in the current global circumstances the creative team and I feel that this later opening date is wise," said Lloyd Webber in a statement. "Full-scale pre-rehearsals of Cinderella will take place with our leading actors, as planned, throughout this month."

The new Cinderella, a reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emmy nominee Emerald Fennell, with brand-new music from Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel. As previously announced, Carrie Hope Fletcher will take on the title role.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn Hunter. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

