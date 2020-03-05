Sponsored
New Broadway Musical Diana Cancels Thursday Evening Performance

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 5, 2020

The March 5 evening performance of the Princess Diana bio-musical Diana has been canceled, a press representative has confirmed.

"The Thursday, March 5th evening performance of Diana is canceled due to a vocal injury suffered by Erin Davie, who plays Camilla Parker Bowles," reads a statement that was released by the production.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to the canceled performance will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Diana began previews on March 2 and will officially open on March 31 at the Longacre Theatre.

