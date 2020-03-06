Sponsored
Michael Urie in "Buyer & Cellar" at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in 2013
(Photo: Sandra Coudert)

Michael Urie to Revisit Buyer & Cellar for Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Anniversary Celebration

by Diep Tran • Mar 6, 2020

Jonathan Tolins' stage comedy Buyer & Cellar earned Michael Urie a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award. And now Urie's revisiting it for two nights only on April 10 and 11.

The solo play, about a man who lands a job working in Barbra Steisand's basement, will be performed as part of the off-Broadway Rattlestick Playwrights Theater's 25th anniversary celebration. Proceeds from the performance will benefit Pride Plays, the theater's festival dedicated to stories of the LGBTQ+ experience.

The 8:00pm benefit performances will be directed by Nic Cory. Buyer & Cellar first premiered at Rattlestick in 2013, and subsequently had a commercial off-Broadway run, as well as a national tour. 

