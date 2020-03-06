Once Upon a Time You Dressed So Fine! See Exclusive Portraits of Girl From the North Country Stars on Opening Night

Girl From the North Country celebrated its opening night at the Belasco Theatre on March 5. Writer and director Conor McPherson mines Bob Dylan's songbook to tell a story of desperation and salvation during the Great Depression. The show stars Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Colton Ryan as a struggling family at the helm of a boarding house during the Great Depression, and Austin Scott, Jeannette Bayardelle, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch and more as the denizens who fill the home with stories. Below, see the cast in these exclusive portraits from opening night.