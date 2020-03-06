Sponsored
Once Upon a Time You Dressed So Fine! See Exclusive Portraits of Girl From the North Country Stars on Opening Night

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 6, 2020
Mare Winningham
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Girl From the North Country celebrated its opening night at the Belasco Theatre on March 5. Writer and director Conor McPherson mines Bob Dylan's songbook to tell a story of desperation and salvation during the Great Depression. The show stars Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Colton Ryan as a struggling family at the helm of a boarding house during the Great Depression, and Austin Scott, Jeannette Bayardelle, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch and more as the denizens who fill the home with stories. Below, see the cast in these exclusive portraits from opening night.

Austin Scott plays Joe Scott, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl plays Marianne Laine.
Jeannette Bayardelle plays Mrs. Neilsen
Jay O. Sanders plays Nick Laine
Colton Ryan plays Gene Laine
