Tyrone Huntley, Harry Hepple & More to Join Imelda Staunton in London's Hello, Dolly!

Put on your Sunday clothes, because the full slate of stars has been announced to lead the upcoming West End revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's classic musical Hello, Dolly! The previously announced production will begin previews on August 11 and open on August 27 at the Adelphi Theatre.

Newly announced principal cast members include Oliver nominee Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Barnaby Tucker, Harry Hepple (Follies) as Cornelius Hackl and Clare Halse (42nd Street) as Minnie Fay.

Rounding out the company are Craig Armstrong, Gemma Atkins, Jenni Bowden, Alan Bradshaw, Natalie Chua, Joshua Clemetson, Brendan Cull, Bessy Ewa, Isaac Gryn, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Amira Matthews, Sarah Marie Maxwell, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Angelo Paragoso, Tom Partridge, Wendy Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Bree Smith, Christine Tucker, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

They'll appear alongside the previously announced four-time Olivier winner Imelda Staunton as Dolly Gallagher Levi, Olivier winner Andy Nyman as Horace Vandergelder and Olivier winner Jenna Russell as Irene Molloy.

Dominic Cooke will direct the revival, which will feature choreography by Bill Deamer, music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck and scenic/costume design by Rae Smith.