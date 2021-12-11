Princess Diana Bio-Musical Announces Final Broadway Performance Date

Diana, a new musical about the life of Princess Diana, will end its Broadway this month. The musical will play its final performance on December 19, just one month after it opened at Longacre Theatre on November 17. At the time of closing, Diana will have played 33 performances and 16 previews.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre," saif producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement. "Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the audiences who have shown their love and support at every performance.”

Created by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis—composer/lyricist David Bryan, book writer/lyricist Joe DiPietro and director Christopher Ashley—the musical's cast is led by Jeanna de Waal in the title role, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, all of whom reprised their performances from the musical's world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse.

The complete ensemble features Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck and Michael Williams.

The production includes choreography by Kelly Devine and music supervision/arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, with scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestrations by John Clancy.