New Musical Diana Begins Broadway Performances

Diana, a new musical based on the life of Princess Diana, begins previews at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on March 2 at the Longacre Theatre on November 2 ahead of a November 17 opening night. The production first bowed on Broadway when it began previews on March 2, 2020. It was originally set to open on March 31, 2020 but was delayed due to the theater shutdown.

Created by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis—composer/lyricist David Bryan, book writer/lyricist Joe DiPietro and director Christopher Ashley—Diana is set in 1981 as the world readies for a royal wedding. Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny. But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.

The cast is led by Jeanna de Waal in the title role, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, all of whom reprise their performances from the musical's world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse.

The complete ensemble features Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck and Michael Williams.

The production features choreography by Kelly Devine and music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath with scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestrations by John Clancy.

The filmed stage production of the musical arrived on Netflix on October 1.