See Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer & the Cast of Tracy Letts' The Minutes Battle Out American Politics On Stage

The Minutes, two-time Tony winner Tracy Letts' new dramedy that uses a mundane town hall meeting to explore the state of American politics, is currently in previews at the Cort Theatre. It opens on Broadway on March 15. In the new play, Letts takes on the lead role of Mayor Superba and is joined by a distinguished cast, including Tony winners Jessie Mueller and Blair Brown, as well as Armie Hammer and frequent Letts collaborator Ian Barford (last seen on Broadway in 2019 in Letts' Linda Vista). Take a look at the first production photos from the new play below.

Armie Hammer and Tracy Letts

Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer, K. Todd Freeman and Sally Murphy