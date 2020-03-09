Caroline, or Change Collaborators Tony Kushner & Jeanine Tesori to Be Honored by New Dramatists

Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori, the prolific, Tony-winning writers whose musical Caroline, or Change will be revived on Broadway this spring, have been named honorees of New Dramatists' 71st annual spring luncheon. The high-profile event will be held at the Marriott Marquis on May 21 at 11:15am.

"Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori are two of the most gifted and revered theater artists of their generation," said New Dramatists Artistic Director Emily Morse in a statement. "Through decades of commitment to their art and craft, groundbreaking storytelling, and deep collaborations with other brilliant theater artists, both Kushner and Tesori have had a transformative effect on the American theater, and all of us who have been fortunate to sit in their audience are grateful. While we will celebrate their stellar careers at this year's luncheon, we also wish to shine a spotlight on the importance of collaboration and their inspired collaboration that is so beautifully and powerfully demonstrated in their musical, Caroline, or Change."

Kushner penned the book and lyrics to the semi-autobiographical Caroline, or Change, which features music by Tesori. The musical debuted on Broadway in 2004; the upcoming revival will begin previews on March 13 and officially open on April 7 at Studio 54.