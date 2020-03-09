Meet Euphegenia! See Rob McClure in the Mrs. Doubtfire Costume for the First Time

In time with the show's first preview at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Mrs. Doubtfire has released the first photos of star Rob McClure as the titular character. Wearing the nanny's iconic tartan skirt and cardigan, McClure is barely recognizable under the wig and full-face prosthetic that make up his character’s convincing cover-up costume; McClure plays an actor who dresses up as a Scottish nanny to spend more time with his kids. Mrs. Doubtfire doesn’t open until April 5, so the actor has another month to practice speeding in and out of the get-up during the show’s many and fast quick changes—sometimes taking less than 20 seconds! See photos of the costume below, where McClure is featured alongside his on stage family.

Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese and Analise Scarpaci