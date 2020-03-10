John Doyle Reveals 2020-2021 Classic Stage Season: The Island & Kiss of the Spider Woman in Rep & More

Tony-winning Artistic Director John Doyle has announced the 2020-2021 season of off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company. Among the lineup is a new staging of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and repertory stagings of The Island and the play Kiss of the Spider Woman, along with Doyle's creation Ten Cents a Dance. All productions will play CSC's downtown NYC venue.

CSC's season will launch in fall 2020 with a fresh staging of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Doyle, and conclude in spring 2021 with the New York premiere of his creation Ten Cents a Dance, a theatrical performance piece featuring songs of the legendary Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.

In between, CSC will present the third annual edition of its winter repertory series, this time pairing landmark 1970s prison dramas: the Tony-winning Apartheid-era drama The Island (devised by Athol Fugard, John Kani and Winston Ntshona) and Manuel Puig's play Kiss of the Spider Woman, which inspired the Tony-winning musical of the same name. The latter will feature a new translation by Allan Baker.

CSC's current season will conclude with a starry mounting of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical Assassins, directed by Doyle. The recently extended production will begin previews on April 2 and officially open on April 16.

Production dates, casting and additional creatives for CSC's 2020-2021 season will be announced at a later date.