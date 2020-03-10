Sponsored
Watch the 25th Anniversary Cast of Riverdance Rehearse Backstage at Radio City Music Hall

Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 10, 2020
The cast of "Riverdance"

After a 10 year absence, Riverdance is heading back to New York City. The celebrated dance show is set to to play an eight-performance run at Radio City Music Hall from March 10 to March 15, stopping in the city after embarking on a 25th anniversary tour in January. On March 10, just before the dancers took to the stage for their opening performance, the cast rehearsed for the press, who watched the troupe's characteristic Irish step dancing backstage at Radio City Music Hall. Take a look at the rehearsal footage below. 

View Comments

