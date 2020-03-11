Initial Casting Set for Canadian Premiere of Tony-Winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The first round of casting is here for the upcoming Canada debut of the Tony-winning two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The production will begin performances on October 23 at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Leading the company will be Trevor White as Harry Potter, with Trish Lindström as Ginny Potter, Luke Kimball as Albus Potter, Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Sarah Afful as Hermione Granger, Hailey Alexis Lewis as Rose Granger-Weasley, Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Scorpius Malfoy, Fiona Reid as Professor McGonagall, Sara Farb as Delphi Diggory, Steven Sutcliffe as Severus Snape and Susan Henley as Dolores Umbridge.

The ensemble will include Ryan Allen, Nicholas Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Ian D. Clark, Mark Crawford, David D’Lancy Wilson, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Lucas Meeuse, Natasha Mumba, Kyle Orzech, Monice Peter, Andy Pogson, Kaitlyn Riordan, Katie Ryerson, Brendan Wall, Evelyn Wiebe and Shawn Wright.

Based on J.K. Rowling's bestselling fantasy novels, the hit sequel is written by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany. It opened on Broadway in 2018 and went on to win six Tony Awards including Best Play.

Additional casting for the Canadian production will be announced at a later date.