Riverdance Dazzles Audiences at Radio City Music Hall with 25th Anniversary Performance Engagement

The celebrated dance show Riverdance returned to New York City on March 10 for the first time in 10 years. The production will continue its eight-performance run at Radio City Music Hall until March 15, heading into St. Patrick's Day.

In addition to the show's NYC engagement, the acclaimed dance extravaganza has embarked on a North American tour across more than 45 cities. The production also recently returned to 3Arena, the original Dublin venue where it debuted 25 years ago, for a special run.

At the conclusion of the New York run, on March 15, Riverdance will be seen on the big screen for the first time in the production's 25-year history in a one-night-only movie theater event, playing in cinemas across the country.

In celebration of Riverdance's return, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the show's incredible dancers thrilling audiences at Radio City.

About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.