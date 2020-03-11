See Dan Stevens and the Cast of Hangmen in These First Production Photos

The first production photos of Hangmen, Martin McDonagh new dark comedy about capital punishment in a Northern English town, have been released. The play stars Dan Stevens, Tracie Bennett, Mark Addy, John Hodgkinson, Ewen Bremner, Owen Campbell, Gaby French, Richard Hollis and John Horton. Matthew Dunster directs the production, which had an acclaimed West End and off-Broadway run prior to its Broadway engagement. Hangmen is in previews now and opens on March 19 at the John Golden Theatre. See photos of the play below!