See Dan Stevens and the Cast of Hangmen in These First Production Photos

by Diep Tran • Mar 11, 2020

The first production photos of Hangmen, Martin McDonagh new dark comedy about capital punishment in a Northern English town, have been released. The play stars Dan StevensTracie BennettMark AddyJohn HodgkinsonEwen BremnerOwen CampbellGaby French Richard Hollis and John Horton. Matthew Dunster directs the production, which had an acclaimed West End and off-Broadway run prior to its Broadway engagement. Hangmen is in previews now and opens on March 19 at the John Golden Theatre. See photos of the play below!

The cast of Hangmen
Tracie Bennett as Alice and Mark Addy as Harry in Hangmen
