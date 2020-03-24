Broadway Musical Flying Over Sunset & Off-Broadway's Intimate Apparel Opera to Reopen This Fall

The new musical Flying Over Sunset, which was cut short ahead of its first preview due to the Broadway shutdown, will now open in the fall, Lincoln Center Theater has announced. The nonprofit has also shared that its opera adaptation Intimate Apparel, which was in previews off-Broadway at the time of the shutdown, will start back up in the fall, as well. Exact production dates are to come.

"We are proud of these shows and the many talented artists who made them," said LCT Artistic Director André Bishop, "and we hope and pray that we will reopen them in the fall. That is our plan. May better times come to us all."

Flying Over Sunset, which features a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce, film legend Cary Grant and writer Aldous Huxley—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD. The production was announced to star Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton.

Intimate Apparel, based on Lynn Nottage's play, features a book by Nottage, music by Ricky Ian Gordon and direction by Bartlett Sher. Kearstin Piper Brown was leading the cast as Esther, a lonely, single African-American woman in 1905 New York City who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.