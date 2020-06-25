American Buffalo Revival Announces New Dates for Spring 2021

The new Broadway staging of David Mamet's three-hander American Buffalo will begin previews on March 22, 2021 and officially open on April 14, exactly one year after its previously scheduled opening night date. The production was supposed to begin previews on March 24 and open on April 14 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, but it was held up by the Broadway shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Buffalo follows a trio of small-time crooks who come to blows over a plan to steal a valuable Buffalo nickel. The production was originally announced to star Tony winner Laurence Fishburne, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy winner Darren Criss.

Tony winner Neil Pepe, artistic director of off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, will direct the production.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.