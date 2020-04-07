How I Learned to Drive, Starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, Postponed at MTC

The planned Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning memory play How I Learned to Drive has been postponed due to the current Broadway shutdown caused by COVID-19. The production, which was set to reunite original stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, was scheduled to begin previews on March 27 and open on April 22 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Manhattan Theatre Club is finalizing plans to mount the production in the upcoming 2020-2021 season, according to a spokesperson.

Parker and Morse were to be joined by fellow original cast member Johanna Day, reprising her turn as the Female Greek Chorus, with Alyssa May Gold as the Teenage Greek Chorus and Chris Myers as the Male Greek Chorus.

The production was to be helmed by original director Mark Brokaw. A new production schedule for How I Learned to Drive will be announced at a later time.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.