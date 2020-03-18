Washington, D.C.'s Helen Hayes Awards Postponed to Summer

The 2020 edition of the Helen Hayes Awards, which honors the best in Washington, D.C.-area theater, has been moved to August 24 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The 36th annual ceremony was originally set for for May 18 at the Anthem.

"It's with great care and consideration for our community that we announce the postponement of the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards, originally scheduled for May 18 at The Anthem," reads a statement released by the nonprofit theatreWashington, which oversees the awards. "Our industry and communities are facing great uncertainty and we know it is best to act with caution and concern."

The delay of the Hayes Awards follows recent speed bumps for other yearly theater honors in the wake of COVID-19. On March 17, New York's annual Theatre World Awards ceremony was postponed to the fall and London's Olivier Awards were canceled.

