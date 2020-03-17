London's Olivier Awards Are Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 2020 edition of the Olivier Awards has been canceled as a result of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oliviers were originally scheduled for April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall; Jason Manford was set to host.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall on 5 April," said a statement released by the nonprofit Society of London Theatre.

"Following the government's new advice on social distancing yesterday, and the subsequent closing of many theaters and public venues, we no longer feel that it is feasible to host the ceremony that we had planned to deliver," the statement continued. "As the Royal Albert Hall has announced closure until further notice, we have taken the difficult decision that the event will not be going ahead. The Society of London Theatre would like to thank all nominees, shows, producers, theatres, sponsors, suppliers and creatives for their ongoing support. We are working through plans on how to properly honor and announce this year's winners and will release further information soon."

As previously announced, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shutdown of West End theaters on March 16. That followed a shutdown of Broadway venues from March 12 through April 12.

