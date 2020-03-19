Domestic Life Was Never Quite My Style: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform 'Dear Theodosia' at Home

Like all of us, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony-, Grammy- and Emmy-winning creator of Hamilton, is stuck at home. Last night, Miranda appeared on a special episode of The Tonight Show, with Jimmy Fallon at home, too, and interviewed Miranda over video chat. Miranda talked about the importance of donating to the Actors Fund (be sure to tune in to Broadway.com's star-studded, one-night-only return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show to benefit the Fund) and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, who are usually passing their famous red buckets around Broadway theaters at this time of year. To conclude the interview, Miranda sang a rendition of "Dear Theodosia" from Hamilton on his home-office keyboard (why just one Tony on the shelf, Lin?). Watch Miranda's heartwarming performance below.