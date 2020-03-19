Sponsored
QuaranToons: Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda Share One Not-So Short Day in Quarantine

QuaranTOONS
by Michael Appler • Mar 19, 2020
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. First up, how are Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda passing time while Shiz University is closed? "Teaching the proper pose when you talk to boys" and 'little ways to flirt and flounce" is only fun for so long. Even Elphaba and Glinda have to find ways to entertain themselves since "hanging with the right cohorts," and "defying gravity," is out of the question. Here, the two friends are self-isolating in their dorm at Shiz University—Dr. Dillamond is probably holding history class online—and playing cards. Good thing they got over that whole "unadulterated loathing" thing.

